Students surround High Court

Students besieged the High Court demanding the resignation of the ‘accomplices of fascism’ judges.

On Wednesday, the students reached the gate of the High Court at around 11:30 am. However, security has already been strengthened in the surrounding areas including the High Court gate.

Earlier, students started gathering at at Raju sculpture from 10:30 am. Students of Dhaka University and surrounding educational institutions from different halls came and stood at Raju sculpture.

Then, they took out a protest procession from Raju sculpture and headed towards the High Court. Before this, the procession circled the various roads on the Dhaka University campus.

The coordinators of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement have been demanding the resignation of the partisan judges who were appointed in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court during the Awami League period.

 