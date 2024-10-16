March 7, August 15 among eight national days to be cancelled

Advisory council of the interim government has decided to cancel eight national day, including August 15 and historic March 7.
This announcement was made in a post of the verified Facebook page of the chief advisor of the interim government on Wednesday.
The days to be cancelled are March 7, commemorating Bangabandhu’s historic speech; March 17, which is both Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary and National Children’s Day; August 5, the birth anniversary of Captain Sheikh Kamal; August 8, the birth anniversary of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib; August 15, the death anniversary of Bangabandhu and National Mourning Day; October 18, Sheikh Russell Day; November 4, National Constitution Day; and December 12, Smart Bangladesh Day.