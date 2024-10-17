Lawyer assaulted for chanting ‘Joy Bangla’

A lawyer has been physically assaulted in front of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka for allegedly chanting ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan.

The incident happened at about 9:30am on Thursday (October 17) in front of the CMM Court.

Preferring not to be named, several witnesses said victim lawyer AZM Fariduzzaman chanted ‘Joy Bangla’ slogan while former Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam was being taken to the prison cell of the court after hearing on his bail at a court. At that time, several pro-BNP lawyers swooped on him. The angry lawyers punched on his face and kicked him. Later, several lawyers approached and rescued Fariduzzaman.

Contacted, pro-Awami League lawyer Morshed Hossain Shahin said, “I have heard of attacking him. But, I don’t know who did it and why they did it.”

However, no comment from the victim lawyer was received in this regard.