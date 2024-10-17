Shamsher Mobin Chy detained from Banani

Detective Branch (DB) of police detained Trinamool BNP Chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury at his Banani residence in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.

Rabiul Hossain Bhuiyan, joint commissioner of the DB (Dhaka North) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said that he was detained and later was taken to the DB office. He said a DB team from Gulshan carried out a raid at his Banani DOHS house residence.

Earlier, Mobin, former vice-chairman of BNP, and his wife were barred from traveling abroad on Wednesday afternoon and were sent back from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

According to Mobin, the immigration police allegedly did not allow them to board their flight without clearance from “top-level” authorities. He said they were headed to Bangkok for his wife’s treatment.

Mobin served as the foreign secretary between 2001 and 2005 during the BNP-Jamaat alliance government. In 2008, he joined the BNP after being the Bangladesh envoy in the US for two years.

He was made a vice chairman after the BNP’s national convention in 2009. He resigned from all party positions in 2015 and later, he joined Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh (BDB), led by former President AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury, in 2018.

On January 7, he became the chairperson of the Trinamool BNP, which was founded by the late Nazmul Huda, in September 2023. The Election Commission registered the Trinamool BNP as a political party prior to the last national elections.