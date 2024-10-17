‘Sheikh Hasina comes in India for safety, will contune to be here’

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come in India for her safety, and she will continue to live here, said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday (October 17), report Indian media.

Replying to a question, he said Sheikh Hasina came to India within a short notice for her security. She is here (India) and will continue to be here.

There have been rumours over Sheikh Hasina stays in India or leaves for any other country. Some of the mass media of Bangladesh often write that she has left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It is also said that the Indian government has issued ‘travel documents’ in favour of her. “What is true in this regard,” asked journalists at a press briefing hosted by Randhir Jaiswal in New Delhi on Thursday.

Replying to the question, the Randhir Jaiswal said, “It was informed earlier about the former premier’s arrival in India. She came in India on a short notice for security reasons. She is here, and continue to be here.”

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson was posed a number of questions over the situation prevails in Bangladesh. The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh has issued arrest warrants against 45 people including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader. They have been asked to appear before the tribunal by November 18 next. Asked about the India position in this regard, Randhir Jaiswal said they read a news report on the matter. However, he declined to make any further comment.

Not only the arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina, the spokesperson didn’t make any comment when he was asked about the cancellation of 8 national days including the Historic 7th March and 17th March by the interim government of Bangladesh.

Issuance of Indian visas in favour of Bangladesh nationals has not yet been normal since the departure of Sheikh Hasina from the country. Asked about the possibility of normal issuance of visas, Randhir Jaiswal said visas are being issued in limited form for emergency reasons and medical treatment. Issuance of visas will improve if the law and order situation improves and situation becomes favourable.