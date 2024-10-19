Around 9 lakh girls to get HPV vaccines in Rajshahi division

Around nine lakh juvenile girls will be given Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines aimed at protecting them from being attacked with various diseases, particularly cervical cancer, in Rajshahi division.

The girls aged between 10 to 14 years will be given the vaccines during the forthcoming 18-day HPV vaccination campaign in Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) and eight districts under the division from October 24 next.

Divisional Director of the Department of Health Services Dr Anwarul Kabir told BSS that the girls studying from class five to nine and out of schooling age between 10 to 14 will be brought under the vaccination campaign.

He said the targeted girls have to register their names in https://vaxepi.gov.bd/registration website through inserting their respective 17-digit online birth registration number. But, the girls who have not online birth registration will be given the vaccine through enlisting them specially.

Terming the child marriage and uncontrolled sexual relation as the risk factors of cervical cancer, he said teachers, parents and media workers should come forward and work together to prevent the disease.

HPV is the name of a very common group of viruses. They do not cause any problems in most people, but some types can cause genital warts or cancer. HPV affects the skin. There are more than 100 different types.

Dr Anwarul Kabir said they have completed necessary preparations to make the campaign successful.

RCC Administrator and Commissioner of Rajshahi division Dr Humayun Kabir said the government has been providing the vaccine free of cost and the targeted people have been asked to complete their online registration to get the vaccine as early as possible.

He said teachers, guardians and members of the civil society should come forward and work together to make the campaign a total success.

Dr AFM Anjuman Ara Begum, Chief Health Officer of RCC, attributed that the HPV-Related cancers like cervical cancer can be prevented through the vaccine.

HPV vaccination can act as the body’s frontline defence, shielding it from HPV infection and other associated diseases and cancers.