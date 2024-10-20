15-year-old boy electrocuted in Sylhet

A 15-year-old boy died from electrocution in Akhalia area of Noyabazar in Sylhet on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rudra Das, son of Amarchan Das, a resident of Manik Mia’s Colony in Noyabazar.

Jalalabad Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md. Harunur Rashid confirmed the matter.

According to police, Rudra worked as a battery-operated van driver. Around 3 pm, while attempting to charge the battery of his van, he was electrocuted.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Osmani Medical College morgue for an autopsy.