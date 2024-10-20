Students besiege Dhaka board for cancellation of HSC results

A group of students besieged Dhaka Education Board demanding cancellation of the results this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations.

They have started protest in front of the main gate of the education board at Bakshibazar in the capital since 12:30PM on Sunday.

Around 1:45PM they entered inside breaking the lock of the gate.

The students said that the method of mapping the results of the six canceled exams has created extreme discrimination. Sylhet Madrasa Board had taken only three exams, but their subject mapping results are good. “But we failed even with good exams,” they alleged.

The protesters added, “Some boards had taken six exams, some three. But the results of the boards that took fewer exams, became good. We do not accept this discrimination.”