Taijul reaches 200 Test wickets milestone after Rabada’s 300

Bangladeshi spinner Taijul Islam made history by becoming the second Bangladeshi cricketer to claim 200 Test wickets during the first Test against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Taijul, who had already dismissed Tristan Stubbs before Tea, struck thrice more after the break, including the key wickets of David Beddingham and Tony de Zorzi. His 200th wicket came when he bowled debutant Matthew Breetzke with a precise delivery. Taijul achieved this milestone in just 48 matches, surpassing Shakib Al Hasan, who took 54 Tests to reach the same feat.

Not only did Taijul reach this personal landmark, but he also claimed his 13th five-wicket haul, rounding off his spell by dismissing Ryan Rickelton for 27.

Earlier in the day, South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada also achieved a personal milestone, securing his 300th Test wicket, cementing his place as one of the top pacers in the game.