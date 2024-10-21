Journalist Mushfiqul Fazal appointed as ambassador

The government has appointed journalist Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey as an ambassador of Bangladesh mission abroad with the rank of senior secretary for three years.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

According to the notification, Ansarey is appointed on the condition of severing all ties with any profession, business, government or semi-government organization for three years from the day of joining.

However, it has not be known yet in which country he will work as Bangladesh ambassador.

Ansarey returned to the country Bangladesh from the US on September 12 after nearly a decade in exile.

He is a Washington DC-based Bangladeshi journalist well known for asking questions at the press briefings of the United States Department of State.

He is the Executive Editor for the Washington based foreign policy magazine, South Asia Perspectives (SAP).

He is working for JustNewsBD as Editor and White House Correspondent, covering the UN, US State Department, and Pentagon. He is also the Executive Director at Right to Freedom – R2F, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Washington D.C, USA. He is a permanent correspondent of the United Nation headquarters.

He worked as Assistant Press Secretary (2001-2006) to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia; Diplomatic Correspondent of the oldest Bengali daily- Ittefaq.