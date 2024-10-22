Barrister Sumon remanded in attempt to murder case

Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon, who was arrested early Tuesday from Mirpur, has been placed on a five-day remand in a case filed over the attempted murder of Jubo Dal leader Hridoy Mia.

He was produced before a Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning. Then investigation officer of the case Mirpur Model Police Station SI Abdul Halim submitted an application seeking 10-day remand for questioning the accused.

On the other hand, Sumon’s lawyer filed a petition seeking his bail.

After holding hearing, magistrate Zakir Hossain granted five-day remand for questioning the accused.

According to the case statement, victim Hridoy Mia on July 19 during the mass upsurge, went to Mirpur-10 after Jum’a prayer to join a rally there. At that time, leaders and activists of Awami League attacked the rally, blasted cocktails. The attackers also fired gunshots. Then Hridoy, Habiganj Madhabpur’s number 10 Hatiaine union Jubo Dal senior vice-president, sustained bullet injuries.

He filed the case with Mirpur Model Police Station on September 23 where Barrister Sumon, former lawmaker from Habiganj-4 constituency, has been made number 3 FIR-listed accused.