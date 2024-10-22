252 cadet SIs discharged from Sarda Police Academy

A total of 252 trainee sub-inspectors (SIs), out of 801, have been discharged from the Sarda Police Academy in Rajshahi on charge of breaching discipline.

Additional Inspector General of Police Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, also the principal of the academy, confirmed the matter on Tuesday.

He added, the training, which started November 11, 2023, was initially scheduled to conclude on November 4.

“These officers are being discharged in phases due to disciplinary violations during their training. The process is ongoing, and official letters are being issued,” Masudur Rahman said.