BGB seizes Indian smuggled goods at Sylhet frontier

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel in a drive at the border areas in Sylhet and Sunamganj seized huge amount of smuggled Indian goods worth about Tk over 1.62 crore in the last 24 hours.

BGB’s Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB) Lt Colonel Md Hafizur Rahman said the BGB personnel seized 702 pieces of Indian sarees, 1,074 pieces of sunglasses, 629 meters of cotton cloth, 387 bottles of olive oil, 2411 pieces of soap, one Tata truck, 16 bottles of liquor, four cans of beer, 1185 kg of Bangladeshi garlic and some other Indian products, including 21 stone-quarrying boats, BSS reports.

The estimated value of the smuggled goods is Tk one crore, 62 lakh, 92 thousand, five hundred and 75, he added.

Necessary action is supposed to be taken in this connection. However, none was detained in this connection.