Concerns raised over push for Tobacco Law amendment

The previous government’s Ministry of Health initiated the amendment of the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) Act without consulting stakeholders and sector-related parties.

This law, originally enacted in 2005, was amended once in 2013. In 2022, the ministry again took the initiative to amend this law, which was later diverted to the originating Ministry under the pressure of public outcry about ignoring stakeholder consultation.

Surprisingly, even after the fall of the previous government, the current interim government’s Ministry of Health is rushing to pass the law. Last Thursday, a meeting was held with multiple NGO representatives and Health and Family Welfare Adviser Noorjahan Begum. Sources indicate that the health adviser will recommend the swift passage of the law and forward it to the next stage.

Trusted sources have revealed that this law is expected to be presented at the upcoming cabinet meeting for easy passage. This law has significant implications for Bangladesh’s financial and economic context. Experts are astounded that such an important decision is being presented for discussion while the Finance Adviser and Finance Secretary, two key stakeholders in this situation, are currently out of the country. It is concerning that a law requiring proper observation and analysis is being pushed for rapid approval by bypassing the correct process and ignoring all affected stakeholders.

The Awami League government did not discuss the implementation of the new law with stakeholders and sector-related parties. Similar actions are being observed during the interim government’s tenure, which has surprised stakeholders and sector-related parties.