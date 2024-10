Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered six detonators and six explosives from the Baragop Tila area of ​​Tahirpur upazila in Sunamganj.

On a tip-off, explosives were recovered early on Wednesday (October 23) in the Baragop Tila area of ​​Baradal Uttar Union of Tahirpur Upazila.

In a press release, RAB-9 Sylhet media officer Moshiur Rahman Sohel said that a lawsuit has been lodged under the Explosives Act against the unknown accused involved in the incident.