Students block Science Lab intersection

Students of seven colleges affiliated to Dhaka University again blocked Science Lab intersection in the capital, demanding the formation of an independent university for their institutions.

Around 11AM on Tuesday, they gathered inside Dhaka College and brought out a procession from there around 12:15PM and later took position at Science Lab, suspending vehicular movement in and around the area.

“We had been demanding a separate university for seven colleges which is affiliated to Dhaka University. The education ministry has formed commission without taking any initiative for a university. We rejected this commission. We want necessary steps from the government for establishing independent university,” said the protesters.

Police are trying to bring the situation under control.