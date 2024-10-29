Youth ‘stabbed dead’ 3 days after marriage in Habiganj

A young man was stabbed to death allegedly by his opponent three days after his marriage in Habiganj’s Nabiganj upazila on Monday.

The incident took place in the evening at Inatganj market of the upazila.

The victim Sohan, 25, son of Siraj Mia, was a resident of Noagaon village under Inatganj Union.

Locals said that at around 6 pm, Sohan had an argument with Nurkach, son of late Ghiyas Uddin of nearby Umarpur village, and his men. At one stage, they started hitting Sohan with knives. He tried to run and defend himself.

Locals rescued Sohan from there and took to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. He died there at night while undergoing treatment.

Sohan’s cousins Mosaddek Alam, 24, Shahidullah, 25, and Azir Mia, 45, were injured in the incident. They are being treated at hospital.

Sohan was an expatriate of Saudi Arabia. He returned to the country one month ago and got married three days before he died.

Jagannathpur Police Station Deputy Inspector (SI) Ismail Hossain confirmed it.