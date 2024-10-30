3 to die for killing mother, daughter in Habiganj

A Habiganj court on Tuesday sentenced three people to death in a case filed for killing a woman and her daughter in 2021.

Habiganj Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Mohammad Yasir Arafat handed down the verdict.

The convicts were Amir Hossain, 35, son of Alamgir Mia, of Salutikor area under Goainghat upazila; Monir Mia, 22, son of Mahib Ullah, of village Noa under Bahubol upazila; and Abdul Hannan, son of Tenu Mia of village Hajimadam under Bahubal upazila in Habiganj district.

According to the prosecution, the convicts stormed into the house of Sanjit Chandra Das at Putijuri Bazar under Bahubal upazila in a bid to commit robbery at night on March 17, 2021. They looted Tk 25,000 cash and 10 bhories of gold ornaments from the house. Being resisted, they killed Anjali Malakar, 35, wife of Sanjit, and her eight-year-old daughter, Puja Malakar and then fled the house.

As the incident led to widespread criticism in the area, Anjali’s husband Sanjit Das filed a murder case against three people with Bahubal Police Station the following day.

After investigation, Prajit Sarkar, investigating officer of the case, submitted a charge-sheet against the three accused.

Of them, Amir Hossain gave confessional statement at court under Section 164 confessing his involvement in the murder. After recording depositions of 20 witnesses, the court ordered the death sentences of three accused by hanging.