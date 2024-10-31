 15th year celebrating the best of the British Bangladeshi community.

The Bangla Mirror Group, the publishers of the British Bangladeshi Who’s Who publication, held the official launch and press conference on the 30th October at the Seminar Room, Business Development Centre in East London to announce the much anticipated publication. British Bangladeshi Who’s Who 2024 publication and award gala dinner will be held in the prestigious Meridian Grand on the evening of Tuesday 12th November 2024.

The first British Bangladeshi Who’s Who was published in 2008 to celebrate the Bangladeshi community and recognise their achievements.It is one of the smaller South Asian communities in the UK whohave a significant contribution to the UK economy from across all industry backgrounds including the well respected curry industry. There is an abundance of unsung talent in the community and British Bangladeshi Who’s Who takes pride creating a benchmark to hail these individuals and their successes. To continue the legacy this year is set to raise the bar, following on from the success and subsequent annual launch gala dinners, attended by prominent figures in multiple sectors including politics, government, business and the media. The event will attract many high profile dignitaries; celebrities and guests coming together to recognise and celebrate the British Bangladeshi Community.

This year promises to be the best to date. There will be exciting new cream of the crop fresh faces, that the publishers have unearthed in this year’s publication and several eagerly anticipated awards.

Abdul Karim Goni – Founder of the publication said “The Publication and Awards Ceremony is now an important date in the calendar for British Bangladeshis. I am thrilled that is our brainchild that we can recognise now in our community. We have reached our first milestone as we celebrate the 15th year of this publication launch and gala dinner”.

From humble beginnings the publication and gala event have firmly positioned themselves as leaders overall with an all-inclusive celebration of British Bangladeshi Community and at an exponential rate. We have discovered some of the real gems of our community. As it grows we also find the challenge of limiting the number of profiles to a sensible quantity because the reality is that there are is an abundance of successful British Bangladeshis, all with their own unique stories and inspirational journeys. The publication features a variety of individuals from various walks of life representing the wealth of success to be celebrated amongst this unique and wonderful community. I hope you enjoy this edition and I hope this is the first of many milestones for our publication”.

Suhana Ahmed – Executive Editor of the British Bangladeshi Who’s Who said, “This year we celebrate the 15th year of this important publication. The publication has really gone from strength to strength. When it started the Founders could have only dreamt of this publication continuing and growing at the rate it has. It amazes me that fifteen years on we continue to unearth some real talent in our community. Of course all of this is possible because of the foundations laid down by the first generation to whom we are ever indebted. I hope you enjoy this year’s publication and appreciate the success of our award winners and I hope you will continue to support us for many years to come.

The Bangla Mirror Group started publishing the first English weekly newspaper for the British Bangladeshis known as ‘Bangla Mirror’ in October 2002. Since then the organisation has rapidly expanded and also publishes the highly successful British Bangladeshi Who’s Who, an annual publication that list the profiles of the best of the British Bangladeshi community in the UK.

Readers can log on towww.bbwhoswho.co.uk and find the 2008 to 2024 list. The publication previously achieved one of its many recognition of success from Biman, the national flag carrier of Bangladesh.

