HC scraps sedition case against Tarique Rahman

The High Court has dismissed a sedition case filed against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, former ETV chairman Abdus Salam, and two others.

The HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain acquitted them after scrapping the case on Thursday.

Two others acquitted by the court are—Ekyshey TV former chief reporters Mahathir Faruqi Khan and senior reporter Kanak Sarwar.

Tarique was represented in court by lawyers Zainul Abedin, Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Ruhul Quddus Kazal, and Kayser Kamal. Advocate Shahdeen Malik stood for Abdus Salam.

The court found no basis for the case, relieving all four defendants from the charges, Kayser said.

On January 5, 2015, a statement of Tarique Rahman was aired live on the Ekushey TV channel.

Tejgaon Police sought a permission from the Home Ministry to file a sedition case against Tarique and three others on the following day.

On June 8, Sub-inspector Borhan Uddin of the police station filed the case.

According to the case statement, Tarique Rahman in collusion with others were involved in publishing false and fabricated information, posing threat to the sovereignty of the country and creating hatred against the government.

On September 6, 2017, police submitted chargesheet against them.