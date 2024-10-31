The glory of

Padma Shapla Resort at Zinda Park is a tranquil retreat located within the serene surroundings of Zinda Park, Narayanganj, just a short distance from Dhaka.

Known for its natural beauty, the resort offers a peaceful getaway, blending rustic charm with modern comforts.

The name “Padma Shapla” refers to the lotus and water lilies that bloom abundantly in the waterbodies surrounding the resort, adding to its picturesque appeal.

Explore the lush trails and gardens within the park. Take your time observing the greenery, flowers, and birds-great for unwinding.

Boating available, rent a paddleboat or rowboat for a soothing ride on the lake.

Picnic or Light Lunch, Bring some snacks, salads, or sandwiches to enjoy under a shady tree. A refreshing drink like coconut water or iced tea adds a nice touch.

Spend time with a book or journal, reflecting on your thoughts. Alternatively, bring headphones and listen to music or a calming podcast.

Photography: Capture scenic views of the park, lakes, and gardens.

Explore Recreational Areas: Walk through the park’s playgrounds, gardens, or any unique spots like small bridges or sculptures.

Social Time (Optional):Invite a friend or family member to join you for a special day off and short walk and chat. Or meet new people if you’re feeling social.

The resort is nestled amidst lush greenery, ponds, and water bodies filled with pink and white water lilies.

Wooden bridges, small lakes, and floating cottages provide a serene and scenic environment for guests to explore.

Guests can enjoy a variety of local dishes at the in-house restaurant. Traditional Bengali meals are a highlight, along with fresh fish and local delicacies.

Boat rides through the lily-filled ponds, allowing guests to experience the beauty of water lilies up close.

Walking trails through Zinda Park, ideal for nature lovers to explore the flora and fauna.

Padma Shapla Resort promotes eco-tourism, maintaining a harmonious balance with nature and offering sustainable tourism experiences.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic escape, a family day out, or a peaceful solo retreat, Padma Shapla Resort at Zinda Park provides an idyllic setting for rest and relaxation, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.