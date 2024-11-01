Indian goods worth Tk 2cr seized in Sylhet

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized Indian goods worth nearly Tk two crore from various border points in Sylhet.

The operation, led by the 48 BGB Sylhet Battalion, took place on Thursday night based on secret information.

The goods were seized from several areas, including Protappur and Songram BOP, in Goainghat upazila.

Lt. Col. Md. Hafizur Rahman, commander of the Sylhet BGB Battalion, provided details of the operation in a press release on Friday afternoon,

According to the statement, BGB patrol teams seized 798 Indian sarees, 121 Kashmiri shawls, 81 three-piece sets, 456 cosmetic items, 254.4 meters of velvet sofa covers, and two boats used for illegal stone extraction, along with other Indian goods. The estimated value of these seized items is around Tk 1,86,80,000.

Lt. Col. Md. Hafizur Rahman confirmed that the seized goods are being handled according to legal protocol to ensure necessary actions against smuggling activities.