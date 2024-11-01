Diesel, kerosene prices cut by Tk 0.50 for Nov

The government has reduced the retail prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 0.50 to Tk 105 per litre from Tk105.50 for the month of November.

However, the prices of octane and petrol were remained unchanged at Tk125 and Tk121 per litre respectively.

The Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources through a press release on Thursday confirmed the price adjustment.

It said that the price adjustment was done under an automated pricing formula, which adjusts monthly fuel prices based on international market trends to ensure an economic price for the retail consumers.

Earlier, the Awami League-led government had introduced the automated fuel pricing system in March 2023 in order to keep a coordination with global market price as per a suggestion of the international Monetary Fund (IMF).