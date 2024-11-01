Dengue: Seven more die, 1,243 hospitalised

Seven more people died of dengue while 1,243 new patients were hospitalised with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours till Thursday morning.

According to the daily update of Directorate General of Health Services, with the new counts, the number of hospitalised dengue patients has reached 61,817 so far this year, and 297 people died among them.

Of the new deaths, two were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), two in Mymensingh devision (Excluding CC), one each in Khulna division, Barishal division and Rangpur division.

DGHS said 313 people were admitted to the hospitals in Dhaka North City Corporation, 2343 in Dhaka division, 184 were in DSCC, 143 in Chattogram division, 124 in the Khulna division, 105 in the Barishal division.

As many as 1,158 patients were released from hospitals across the country during the 24 hours period.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.