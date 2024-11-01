Kings of Spice’ urge Government to show support or risk losing the Great British Curry

A star-studded awards ceremony has hailed the UK’s top curry chefs – amid a warning that, with-

out continued Government support, the future of the nation’s favorite dish could be thrown into

doubt.

Chefs and restaurants from across the country were honored at the annual Bangladesh Caterers

Association awards dinner at the InterContinental London at The O2 on Monday, 28 October.

But despite celebrating the achievements of the ‘Kings of Spice’ the event saw industry leaders

voice their concerns over plans to axe small business rate relief next March.

Oli Khan, BCA President, said: “The current system provides eligible, occupied, retail, hospitality,

and leisure properties with a 75 per cent relief, up to a cash cap limit of £110,000 per business.

“This is due to end in less than six months’ time and, unless this decision is reversed, will sound

the death knell for hundreds of hospitality businesses. The sector has been hit time and time again

and we simply cannot take any more.

“We need help, we need support and we need immediate reassurance that business rates relief

will be extended, otherwise ministers will be waving goodbye to the nation’s favourite dish.

The glittering awards ceremony, hosted by CBBC presenter Angellica Bell and TalkRadio’s Ian Col-

lins, was attended by around 30 MPs, ministers, Lords, and Mayors from across the country among

them names a few are Lord Karan Billimoria CBE DL, Mr Hamish Falconer MP-Foreign, Common-

wealth & Development office Minister, Mr Stephen Morgan-Early Department for Education Min-

ister, Sir Rt Hon Stephen Timms MP Minister of State Department of Work and Pension.

A message of support and good wishes from King Charles and the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

was also read out to all those attending.

Atik Rahman, BCA Awards Convenor, said: “This year’s awards has been a resounding success, cel-

ebrating the most outstanding talent in our industry. It has been incredibly exciting to see the level

of culinary expertise across the country, underlining the importance of ensuring the Government

acts now to support our industry and protect the future of Bangladeshi cuisine in the UK.”

The UK curry industry, now worth over £4.5 billion, is a remarkable success story. The sector sup-

ports more than 12,000 restaurants across the country, employs over 100,000 people, and serves

millions of customers every year.

The Bangladeshi community, which owns and operates around 80% of these curry establishments,

has played an instrumental role in this success, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit and resilence

of its members.

BCA leaders are planning to lobby senior Government ministers on a range of issues including the

ongoing impact of the cost-of-living crisis on hospitality businesses, planned rises in the costs of

energy and a need to act on the price of ingredients – with calls for widespread reductions which

can be passed onto customers in a drive to encourage diners back into restaurants.

“We are facing a battle on multiple fronts, from rising costs to punitive immigration laws. On be-

half of our members, we will ensure the voices of restaurants up and down the country are heard

by those in a position of power and we call on Labour to do the right thing and support us in any

way they can.”

We have faced a challenge like never before and we now need to see support to help us not just

survive, but thrive. “We are seeing restaurants around the country closing week in, week out. We

can’t afford to lose the Great British curry. We need to see action now.”

The Bangladesh Caterers Association was set up in 1960 and represents 12,000 restaurateurs

across the UK. For more details on the competition and the association visit www.bca1960.com