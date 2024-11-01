Prepare your closet for fall

It’s been a long, hot summer! And now that it’s mid October, things are finally cooling down. You might be ready for some crisp, cool weather.

Let’s be honest, it can be tough finding a new look for yourself as the seasons transition. Like it or not, there’s a big difference between summer and fall fashion. While summer clothes are meant to be light and airy, fall wardrobes often feature more substantial textiles with darker, richer colors. But, that certainly doesn’t mean less style! Fall fashion simply requires a shift of focus – a new perspective on how to flatter yourself while staying warm and seasonally appropriate.

Recently Le Reve, one of the country’s leading fashion and lifestyle brands, introduces its brand-new fall collection.

This collection blends the colors of fall with the season’s latest trendy patterns, emphasizing both comfort and print stories inspired by international fashion weeks.

“The collection also features oversized patterns and layering trends seen globally. We’ve designed cape-style shrugs, oversized and drop-shoulder tunics, flared gowns, and maxi dresses to cater to both fashion-conscious and comfort-loving customers,” said Le Reve’s CEO, Mannujan Nargis.

In addition to unique print stories, the collection includes classic prints such as art checks, paisley, and colorful sporty stripes. Key fall colors featured are purple, chocolate, beige, cream, olive, indigo, navy blue, rose pink, khaki, basic brown, mustard yellow, golden teak wood, powder blue, metallic blue, sky blue, and green. Ikat and dobby-style heirloom geometric motifs are also highlighted. The collection includes two floral print stories: ‘Ornamental Floral,’ featuring Victorian-style floral designs, and ‘Wild Flora,’ showcasing ditsy, graphic, and wildflower motifs. The men’s collection features artistic landscape graphics, and special designs with a contemporary upcycling theme are also introduced.

For women, the collection includes trendy oversized patterns in tunics, tops, kameezes, and shrugs, as well as new designs in top-bottom sets, salwar kameez, ladies’ shirts, gowns, abayas, and sarees.

The teen collection features salwar kameez, kameez, tunics, top-bottom sets, casual shirts, t-shirts, polos, and panjabis. For kids, new designs include salwar kameez, ghagra-choli, woven sets, tops, and tunics, with matching bottom wear available for all ages. The home accessories section also features new designs.