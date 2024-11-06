Shomi Kaiser, Taposh remanded in attempt to murder case

Arrested actress Shomi Kaiser and private television channel Gaan Bangla’s chairman Koushik Hossain Taposh have been placed on a three-day remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuzzaman placed them on a three-day remand each after the bail hearings of them.

At that time, the investigation officer (IO) Uttara West Police Station’s sub-inspector Mrittyunjoy Pundit Mithun pleaded to the court to place both the accused on a seven-day remand each. However, the lawyers of both the accused pleaded to the court to grant bail to their clients cancelling their remand.

After hearing both sides, the court placed the accused on a three-day remand each.

On Tuesday night, Shomi Kaiser was arrested by Uttara West Police Station from a house at Uttara in the capital.

Earlier on Monday (November 4), Taposh was arrested from Uttara in the capital. He was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court on the following day. Then the investigation officer pleaded to the court to place the accused on a seven-day remand. Later the court ordered to send him to jail.

Hearings on both the remand and bail of the two accused were held on Tuesday.