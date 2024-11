Ingredients:

v Water 2cups

v Mint leaves 20 gms

v Honey 2 tsp

v Tea 2 tbsp

Method:

Pour water in a pot. Turn on the burner. After the boiling point add the tea to it. Boil for 2 minutes. Add the mint leaves and boil for 2 more minutes. Strain the tea in cups. Add honey to it and stir. Ready to serve.