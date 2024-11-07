Celtic’s Furuhashi called up for Japan’s World Cup qualifiers

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi was called up by Japan for the first time in a year Thursday as they prepare to face Indonesia and China in World Cup qualifying.

Furuhashi has been prolific since joining the Glasgow club in 2021 but he has been used sparingly by Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, who left him out of his squads for the 2022 World Cup and this year’s Asian Cup.

The 29-year-old joins Celtic team-mates Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate in the Japan squad for away qualifiers against Indonesia on November 15 and China four days later.

Furuhashi, who was linked with a move to Manchester City over the summer, has scored six goals in 15 games for the Scottish Premiership leaders this season.

He started in Celtic’s 3-1 UEFA Champions League victory over RB Leipzig on Tuesday and Moriyasu said he and his staff were “always watching him”.

“I don’t need to tell you that he has achieved a lot and is a big presence in Europe with Celtic, and this time I have chosen him,” said Moriyasu.

Moriyasu denied that Furuhashi was a direct replacement for regular Japan striker Ayase Ueda, who has been ruled out until 2025 after suffering a hamstring injury playing for his Dutch club Feyenoord last week.

The coach said he wanted to exploit Furuhashi’s quality in front of goal.

“We want to create a structure where he can get goals first of all,” said Moriyasu.

“We also want him to work hard as the first point of defence, as he does for Celtic.”

English Premier League players Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool’s Wataru Endo and Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada were included as Japan look to move within reach of an eighth straight World Cup appearance.

Moriyasu’s side have 10 points after four games and lead Asian qualifying Group C.

They have a five-point cushion over Australia, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain who are separated by goal difference.

Indonesia, in fifth, and China are a further two points behind in the six-team table.

The top two automatically reach the World Cup in North America, with teams in third and fourth facing another qualifying round.

Japan drew their last qualifier 1-1 against Australia, but they won their previous three games, including a 7-0 thrashing of China at home.

“If you look at the FIFA rankings and the games in the World Cup qualifiers so far, you might think that the advantage is with Japan,” said Moriyasu.

“But we are playing both games away and I think it will be tough.”