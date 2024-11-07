Interim govt takes effective steps in three months: Mirza Fakhrul

The present interim government has taken effective measures over the last three months after the fall of Awami League government through student-led mass uprising, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam has said.

“They have taken many steps,” he said.

He made the remarks while talking to newsmen after placing wreath on BNP founder Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman’s graveyard at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Thursday.

Mirza Fakhrul said: “We firmly believe that if we extend them all-out cooperation, they will be able to hold a general election at a suitable and rational time. This will help the nation to overcome the challenges.”

The BNP Secretary General alleged that Awami League had hatched conspiracy to destroy the BNP after coming to power. They killed more than 700 leaders and workers of BNP and implicated over 60 lakh of people in false cases.

“Awami League wanted to establish fascism through repression and torture after coming to power. They wanted to establish one-party governing system. But, with the grace of almighty Allah, we were succeeded to defeat this fascist government and their imperialism on August 5 last,” he said.

Among others, BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, Chairperson’s adviser Amanullah Aman and joint secretary general Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anny were present.