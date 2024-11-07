Decision to repeal Cyber Security Act 2023

The interim government has decided to repeal the controversial Cyber Security Act 2023.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the advisory council held at the Chief Advisor’s office at Tejgaon in the capital with Dr Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

Following the meeting, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

There were allegations that Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League regime used the Cyber Security Act to harass people of different professions including journalists. Because of it, the interim government’s advisers have been saying about the repeal or amendment of the law over the last couple of days.

Information and Braodcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam said several days ago that the law would be repealed this week.

Earlier, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the Cyber Security Act would be repealed. The government was moving toward that direction.

In 2018, the controversial Digital Security Act was enacted by the Awami League regime.

Later, after severe criticism, the Digital Security Act was repealed in 2023 and replaced by the Cyber Security Act 2023. However, there was a lot of controversy and criticism about it. Objections to this law were raised from various levels, including journalists.