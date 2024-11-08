Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has received a death threat. He received a threat over a call. It is also said that a case has been registered at Bandra Police Station, in Mumbai.

A leading news platform of India News18 has learned that a resident of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, named Faizan had made the threatening call. Sources added that a Mumbai Police team has gone to Raipur to investigate. Sources also revealed that Bandra police station received a call threatening actor Shah Rukh Khan and asked for Rs 50 lakh.

A case was registered against an unidentified person at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai for allegedly giving a threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan. Offence u/s 308(4), 351(3)(4) BNS registered. No arrest has been made yet.

Shah Rukh Khan has been surrounded by tight security for a while now. The actor, in 2023, had stated that he was getting death threats after the success of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’. In October 2023, Shah Rukh was provided Y+ security. The actor has been surrounded by security guards ever since. This year, it was claimed that SRK chose to skip greeting his fans on his birthday outside his home, Mannat, due to security concerns. However, Shah Rukh’s team had not addressed these speculations.

The King actor is yet to address the new death threat call reports as well.

Source: News 18