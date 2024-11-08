BRTC’s double-decker bus burnt into ashes in Dhaka

Fire broke out on a BRTC double-decker bus at Kuril Biswa Road in the capital on Friday.

Receiving information at about 1:40pm, two fire fighting units from Kurmitola Station rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire, said duty officer Rashed Bin Khalid from the fire service control room.

He said, We received information at about 1:40pm that a fire broke out on a BRTC double-decker bus at Kuril Biswa Road in the capital. Two units from Kurmitola Fire Station went to the spot to bring the fire under control by 2:08pm.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown and no casualties have been reported yet.

Khilkhet Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Shahjahan told reporters that they had received information about a fire on a BRTC double-decker bus at Kuril Biswa Road area. However, they could not know how the fire broke out. They were questioning nearby people to understand how the bus caught fire.