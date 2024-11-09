Amite ton leads Sylhet to strong position

Captain Amite Hasan continued his rich vein of form to help Sylhet Division reach a strong position on Day 1 of their fourth round game against Khulna Division in the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL) at Cox’s Bazar Cricket Academy today.

Amite was not out 109 as Sylhet reached 244-3 before the bails were drawn. But while Amite could reach magical three-figure mark, opener Pinak Ghosh was not lucky enough.

He fell for nervous 99 but gave the side a positive start after Sylhet opted to bat first.

Despite another opener Taufiq Khan Tushar was dismissed cheaply, Pinak kept the side on course with his calculative batting.

Sylhet received another setback when Mubin Ahmed Dishan was out for 21 but Pinak and Amite combined for a 168-run for the third wicket to set the platform of a big total.

Mahedi Hasan removed Pinak after he hit a dozen of boundaries and one six in his 218-ball-innings.

Asadullah Galib was batting on 8 along with Amite when umpires called it a day.