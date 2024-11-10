Three more advisers sworn-in

The council of advisers of the interim government has been expanded again with three more sworn-in as advisers.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin sworn-in the new advisers at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban on Sunday evening.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and other dignitaries were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid conducted the oath ceremony.

The new advisers are Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser, renowned filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and Sk Bashir Uddin, managing director of Akij Bashir Group.

Mahfuj Alam held the position of special assistant to the Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus since August 29. A student of 2015-16 academic session of Dhaka University’s Law Department, Mahfuj is a coordinator of the liaison committee of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Sk Bashir Uddin is the managing director of Akij Bashir Group, one of the leading industrial conglomerates of the country. He is the son of Sk Akij Uddin.

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is a renowned filmmaker. Over the decades, he has become a familiar face with his films and plays.

With these three, the total number of advisers led by the chief adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus stands at 24.

Earlier, on August 8, Chief Adviser, Nobel Laureate Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government.