6 arrested in connection with murder of Muntaha

Police have detained six individuals for questioning in relation to the murder of six-year-old Muntaha Akter Zerin from Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet district on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police in Sylhet Rafiq Islam confirmed the detention on Sunday afternoon.

The detained are Islam Uddin, Nizam Uddin, Nazma Begum, former tutor of the victim, Shamima Begum alias Marzia, and her mother Alifjan Begum, along with her grandmother Kutubjan Begum. All of them are residents of Kanaighat and neighbors of the victim.

Earlier, on the morning of November 3, the victim Muntaha, daughter of Shamim Ahmed from Bir Dal village under Kanaighat Sadar union, went missing after returning home from a a religious gathering and went out to play with other children near their house. Her family searched for her throughout the evening but could not find her.

Early the following morning, Muntaha’s body was discovered in a canal near her home. Police initially detained three women for questioning.

Superintendent Rafiq Islam said, “Muntaha’s father reported her missing to the police on November 3, filing a General Diary (GD). The case escalated when he later filed a formal complaint, prompting an investigation.”

During the investigation, police interrogated Muntaha’s former tutor, Shamima Begum Marzia, who eventually confessed to her involvement in the crime. According to her statement, the murder occurred on the evening of November 3 when Muntaha was strangled and suffocated with a sack in their house.

Police continue to investigate the case with further legal actions expected as the situation develops.