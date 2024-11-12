FIFA President to join youth festival in January

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has accepted an invitation from Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to join the youth festival in Bangladesh in January next.

Infantino among several global leaders and key officials met the Chief Adviser on the sidelines of COP29 in the Azerbaijan capital Baku on Tuesday, according to a message received here.

Prof Yunus briefed him about the festival and sought his help bringing reputed women’s football teams to Bangladesh.

He is now on a four-day official tour to Baku to attend the global climate summit.

The chief adviser arrived in Baku by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines Flight around 5:15 pm local time yesterday (Monday).

He will attend various sessions of the COP29 and will speak a number of sidelines events.