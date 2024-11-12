Newborn found abandoned at graveyard in Sylhet

A newborn child was found abandoned at a graveyard under Fenchuganj in Sylhet on Monday.

Fenchuganj upazila health officer Rashedul Haque told that a group of people of the Nijghilachhara village in the upazila gathered around the graveyard of the village in the morning after hearing the cry of a newborn baby.

‘But, none of the villagers approached the baby in fear. A school teacher named Tahmina came forward and picked the baby on her lap with a deep passion, and came to the upazila health complex, he said.

The health officer said the baby would be one day-old and in a good health. ‘We are providing the baby necessary treatment.’

Fenchuganj upazila social service officer Johnny Ranjan Dev said that they would take the decision about the newborn child.