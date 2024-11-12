IGP urged for Interpol for Red Notices to arrest Hasina, other fugitives

Chief Prosecutor of International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Advocate Mohammad Tajul Islam has sent a letter to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam requesting to contact the Interpol for issuance of red notice to arrest former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other fugitives.

Tajul sent an official letter to the IGP in this regard, according to information shared by the ICT prosecution team on Tuesday (November 12).

Earlier, on November 10, law adviser Prof Asif Nazrul said Red Notices would be issued soon through the Interpol against the fugitive accused, including Sheikh Hasina involved in the July-August mass killings.

He said fugitive fascist elements, regardless of where they may be in the world, will be held and brought to justice.

A Red Notice is an official request issued by Interpol to law enforcement agencies around the world to locate and provisionally arrest an individual, pending extradition, surrender, or other legal actions.

It is important to note that a Red Notice is not the same as an international arrest warrant. Rather, it signals that the person is wanted by a member country or an international tribunal, with each country deciding independently, based on its laws, whether to arrest the individual.

On October 17 last, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued arrest warrants against 46 individuals including Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, Sheikh Hasina’s cabinet members Mohammad A Arafat, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Anisul Huq, Dipu Moni, AKM Mozammel Huq, Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajib Wazed Joy, former state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Sheikh Selim, Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh, Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, former IGP Abdullah Al Mamun, former DB chief Harun-or-Rashid, former police officials Biplob Kumar Sarker, Proloy Kumar Joarder, former DMP commission Habibur Rahman, former RAB DG Harun-ar-Rashid, former army offcial Ziaul Ahsan, Sheikh Hasina’s former adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, Dr Zafar Iqbal and former police official Monirul Islam.

The three-member bench led by ICT chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mazumder passed the order. Two other members are Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Justice Md Mohitul Huq Enam Chowdhury.

Earlier in another seperate case, chief prosecutor Tajul Islam pleaded to the bench to issue arrest warrants against 46 accused.