SAFF champions get cash reward of Taka one crore

Bangladesh National Sports Council (NSC) has officially issued 32 cheques, disbursing the promised Tk 1 crore reward to the Bangladesh women’s football team and support staff for their triumphant victory in the SAFF Championship.

The team secured the regional football title for the second consecutive time by defeating Nepal 2-1 in the final held in Kathmandu on October 30.

Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud shared the news on his verified Facebook page, along with a screenshot of the NSC notice confirming the cheques’ issuance. Each player and support staff member will receive Tk 3,12,500, equally distributed among the squad.

The announcement follows the initial commitment made on October 31 by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to recognize and honor the SAFF champions for their outstanding achievement.