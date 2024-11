Rapid Action Battalion have arrested former lawmaker for the Sylhet-2 constituency Yahya Chowdhury from Uttara area in the capital.

A joint team of RAB-1 and RAB-9 conducted a drive and arrested him from the area on Monday night, RAB legal and media wing director Lt Col Munim Ferdous confirmed.

The former lawmaker was shown arrested in a case filed over the attack on students and people during the recent mass upsurge.

Yahya was elected as a lawmaker from Jatiya Party in 2014.