Amu sent to jail in trader murder case

A court in Dhaka on Tuesday ordered to send Awami League Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu to prison after remand in trader Abdul Wadud murder case.

Earlier this morning, investigation officer DB police’s Romna zonal team police inspector Jahangir Arif prayed to keep Amu inside jail for proper investigation.

Later, after hearing Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sharifur Rahman sent him jail rejecting the bail prayer filed by Amu’s lawyer.

Abdul Wadud was killed in the city’s New Market area on July 19 during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

Wadud’s relative Abdur Rahman filed the case on August 21 against 130 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader, Anisul Huq, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Salman F Rahman and Amir Hossain Amu.

A team of DB arrested Amir Hossain Amu from Dhanmondi area in the capital on November 6.