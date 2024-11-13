Shahid, Atiqul, Mehdi remanded

A court in Dhaka has placed former agriculture minister Md Abdus Shahid, former mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam and Momtaz Uddin Ahmed Mehedi, former secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on remand in different cases on Wednesday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the order on Wednesday as police produced them before the court and pleaded to place them on remand.

The defences, however, argued for their bail. After hearing both sides, the court placed Md Abdus Shahid on a three-day remand in a case lodged with Uttara West Police Station under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1947.

Earlier, on October 30, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sharifur Rahman placed Shahid on a four-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of bus driver Alamgir Hossain during the student-led mass uprising.

The former agriculture minister was arrested in Uttara in the early hours of October 30. During the drive, Tk 3.20 crore, 1,953 USD, 1,120 Canadian dollars, 1,100-euro, 3,117 Qatari Riyal, 5,300 Thai Baht, 500 Mexican pesos, 50 Hong Kong dollars, and 3,000 Indian rupees in cash were recovered from his house.

Besides, the court placed former DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam on a five-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of one Bokul Miah with Uttara East Police Station.

Police arrested the former DNCC mayor from the capital’s Mohakhali DOHS area on October 16. The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider the next day sent Atiqul Islam to jail, showing him arrested in three separate murder cases.

According to the case documents, Bokul Miah joined the anti-discrimination student movement on July 18 in Uttara East area. He was shot on his head and succumbed to his injuries the next day. Later his widow Monika Akter filed the case with Uttara East Police Station.

The court placed former SCBA secretary Momtaz Uddin on a three-day remand in a case filed over the murder of bus driver Alamgir Hossain during the student-led mass uprising.

Mehedi was arrested from his Uttara Sector 9 house on November 10.

Alamgir Hossain, 34, a driver of Raida Paribahan, was gunned down in Uttara Azampur area on August 5. His mother Aleya Begum filed the case on October 6, against 288 people including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.