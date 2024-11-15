Now it’s time to fight against the “Ghost of Fascism”: Mahmudur Rahman

Editor of the daily Amar Desh, Dr Mahmudur Rahman feels that the “ghosts of Fascism” are still roaming around us. He expressed his determination to fight against them while urging the government to support the press.

“We must fight against these ghosts of Fascism. The government must support the press so it can present the truth.”

He made these remarks upon arriving at Saidpur Airport on Friday morning.

On the issue of constitutional amendments, Mahmudur Rahman stated, “The interim government does not have the mandate to amend the constitution. They are preparing proposals. These proposals will be accepted by the Parliament—meaning the people—and the next Parliament will decide on them.”

When asked about reforms, he said, “Reforms are much needed. However, while pursuing reforms, care must be taken to ensure that governance is not harmed.”

He also questioned why those injured in the uprising still have to continue their protests. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of focusing simultaneously on reforms and governance.