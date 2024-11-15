Underprivileged women in Habiganj aspire to combat poverty

Shahrin Tasnim Oishi, a resident of Bohula village in Habiganj Sadar upazila, aspires to make a significant impact through her education, despite the financial struggles her family faces, with her father being the sole provider for their large household.

Oishi, who has five siblings, now hopes to contribute to the family’s finances alongside her father, having received sewing training and a sewing machine.

Tahmina Akter Happy, from Teghoria village in the same upazila, also expressed happiness after receiving a sewing machine. She aims to earn money to help alleviate poverty in her family.

In addition to Oishi and Happy, women from 18 other low-income families in the district also received sewing machines. These machines were provided free of charge by Bashundhara Shuvosangho, one of the country’s largest social welfare organizations, following a three-month sewing training program.

Metropolitan University Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Jahirul Hoque handed over sewing machines as the chief guest to the women at the auditorium of Habiganj Press Club on Friday.

The Kaler Kantho’s district correspondent Shah Fakhruzzaman, Bashundhara Shuvosangho Director Zakaria Zaman, Monohardi College Lecturer Kamrul Islam, News24 district correspondent Srikanta Gope, Habiganj district unit Shuvosangho President Jony Ahmed Raju, General Secretary Afzal Hossain Rony, Nasir Hossain, Sourav Mia, trainee Tahmina Akter Happy and trainer Johura Naznin Khan Rina spoke at the event.

In his speech, Prof Jahirul Hoque said that underprivileged women now can dream of moving forward after getting free sewing machines along with training.

“Only giving training would not yield any significant result. However, if this training and sewing machines change the lives of poor women, it will be the success of Bashundhara Group.”

He said, “This Group always stands by the oppressed and helpless people. This is definitely a good initiative. Bashundhara Group is an important stakeholder in the country’s economy. The way this Group has worked in various disasters, including COVID-19, is undoubtedly praiseworthy.”

The vice-chancellor added, “Hopefully, those who received this training will become self-reliant themselves and later guide others to become so. Only then the purpose of the training will be served.”