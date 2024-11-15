Saad-led Tablighi Jamaat take over Kakrail Mosque for 2 weeks

Members of the Tablighi Jamaat faction, led by Indian preacher Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, took over the management duties of Kakrail Mosque on Friday from their rival faction, led by senior cleric Zubair Ahmed, for two-week.

According to police, followers of Maulana Saad entered the mosque and took over management duties reportedly on the basis of a mutual agreement.

Meanwhile, Maulana Saad’s followers started arriving in Kakrail area from morning.

A large number of Saad Kandhalvi faction offered Jummah prayers at Kakrail Mosque on Friday, with additional forces deployed to ensure security in the area.

Notably, tensions between the two factions have escalated recently over control of the Kakrail Mosque and the Tongi Bishwa Ijtema ground, with both sides issuing counter-statements.

Maulana Saad’s followers warned that if any disruptions occurred during their activities on Friday, Maulana Zubair’s followers would be held responsible.

To prevent any conflict between the two groups, law enforcement took strict security measures around Kakrail Mosque from the morning.

According to the arrangement, two factions of Tablighi Jamaat—followers of Maulana Zubair and Maulana Saad—carry out their activities alternately at Kakrail Mosque, with Maulana Zubair’s followers staying for four weeks and Maulana Saad’s followers for two weeks.

Following this system, Saad followers took their turn at Kakrail Mosque on Friday.