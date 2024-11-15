Army warns against misuse of its name in ‘jhut’ business: ISPR

The Bangladesh Army has issued a warning against the fraudulent activities using its name in jhut (unused fabric from garment factories) business.

In a media release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) made the call on Friday morning.

“It has been noticed that some unscrupulous individuals and vested quarters have been using the names of army officers to take proprietary control of jhut businesses and engaging in fraudulent activities, tarnishing the reputation of the army,” the statement said.

The army clarified that it does not provide recommendations for jhut or any other business, as it falls beyond the purview of its duties according to the release.

The army has relentlessly been performing duty to maintain the law and order and ensure a production-friendly environment in the industrial areas, it reads.

People are requested to inform the army following the mobile phone numbers–01769091020, 01769095198 and 01769095209, if anyone tries to use the name of the army in offering any illegal facility.