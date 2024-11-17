40 hurt in clash over headteacher’s removal in Sunamganj

At least 40 individuals were injured in a violent clash between two groups in Shantiganj upazila of Sunamganj district over the removal of the headteacher of a local high school on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses reported that students had been protesting for about a month, demanding the removal of the headteacher of Goninagar Sholo Gram High School, due to alleged misconduct and mismanagement. Tensions had escalated as teachers boycotted classes and the issue created a division among teachers, students and locals.

Around midday on Sunday, a clash broke out between supporters and opponents of the headteacher, resulting in extensive injuries. Thirty of the injured are currently being treated at Sunamganj Sadar Hospital, while two critically wounded individuals have been transferred to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Dr. Shafiqul Islam, a physician at Sunamganj Sadar Hospital’s emergency department, confirmed that 30 injured people received medical attention and two were sent to Sylhet for further treatment.

Shantiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Md. Akram Ali said, “Several people were injured in the clash between the two groups supporting and opposing the headteacher. The situation is now under control.”

However, reports indicated that the district administration has been investigating complaints against the headteacher.