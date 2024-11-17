86,277 jobs created in 100 days of interim government

Secretary to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Md Rezaul Maksud Zahedi speaks at a press conference at the secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday. Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan looks on.

The interim government has generated 86,277 jobs under different ministries in its first 100 days, Secretary to the Ministry of Youth and Sports md Rezaul Maksud Zahedi has said.

During the period, the jobs were created under the Public Administration Ministry, Labour and Employment Ministry, Information and Communication Technology Division, Bangladesh Public Service Commission, Youths and Sports and Women and Children Affairs Ministries, he said while speaking at a press briefing at the secretariat on Sunday.

Among them, 2,468 jobs were created under revenue sector and 83,809 jobs in the projects sectors, said Zahedi.

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan was present there.

Zahedi said the current government has set a target of creating 5 lakh jobs in the government sectors in the next two years.

A total of 19,452 people were given training under the Department of Youth Development in different government and private organisations while some 52,115 youths are currently taking training, Zahedi said.

Besides, the government took a target to train up 2,64,080 people for self-employment in the fiscal year 2024-2025, he added.

Meanwhile, the government took an initiative to train up 2,100 people in seven batches under the Traffic Management and Social Awareness Affairs Training Course. So far, 710 people got training and of them, 231 were appointed as the assistant of traffic police.