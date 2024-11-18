Mother, son electrocuted in Nabiganj

Nabiganj Correspondent : A woman and her son died after being electrocuted at Gayahari village under Nabiganj municipality of the district Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Anima Chandra Dev, 70, wife of Durga Charan Dev of Gayahari village and her son Nipesh Chandra Dev, 45.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Nabiganj Police Station Md. Kamal Hossain said that Anima Chandra Dev came in contact with a live electric wire when she was taking shower inside bathroom. At the time, when her son went to rescue her, he was also electrocuted around 11:30 am.

Later, the family members rescued them and took them to the Nabiganj Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor declared both of them dead, OC said.